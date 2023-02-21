This Is the One Thing You Need to Control to Overcome Depression

How do you know you're in a rut?

In this video, clinical psychologist and author of the book 'Unlearning Anxiety and Depression: The 4-Step Self-Coaching Program to Reclaim Your Life', Joe Luciani, describes how you can fall into a rut without realizing it.

According to Joe, if you're feeling stuck, it's probably because you've allowed your thoughts to get distorted and have LOST your ability to trust your own resourcefulness to handle life. ⚠️

He also adds that in order to get out of your rut and into the light, you have to be willing to let go of your control. 💯

