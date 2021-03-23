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THE PSEUDOSCIENCE OF VACCINES (BANNED VIDEO)
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223 views • March 23, 2021
We found this video here:
https://he.knowheretoknow.com/post/%D7%A4-%D7%A1-%D7%90%D7%95-%D7%93-%D7%95-%D7%9E%D7%93%D7%A2-%D7%A9%D7%9C-%D7%97%D7%99%D7%A1%D7%95%D7%A0%D7%99%D7%9D-%D7%94%D7%91%D7%99%D7%92-%D7%A4%D7%90%D7%A8%D7%9E%D7%94-%D7%95%D7%94%D7%9E%D7%97%D7%99%D7%A8-%D7%A9%D7%99%D7%9C%D7%93%D7%99%D7%A0%D7%95-%D7%9E%D7%A9%D7%9C%D7%9E%D7%99%D7%9D-info-wars
And here is another one, with Gareth Icke (in Right Now Special) interviewing Gal Shalev, who speaks about the horrible situation in Israel, where people have severe adverse effects or even die after being vaccinated, while those who refuse vaccination are bullied...not by the police or the army, but by brainwashed, covid-terrified civilians...
https://www.brighteon.com/ef579f35-d0c3-45ed-bfd3-5629967303f7
https://he.knowheretoknow.com/post/%D7%A4-%D7%A1-%D7%90%D7%95-%D7%93-%D7%95-%D7%9E%D7%93%D7%A2-%D7%A9%D7%9C-%D7%97%D7%99%D7%A1%D7%95%D7%A0%D7%99%D7%9D-%D7%94%D7%91%D7%99%D7%92-%D7%A4%D7%90%D7%A8%D7%9E%D7%94-%D7%95%D7%94%D7%9E%D7%97%D7%99%D7%A8-%D7%A9%D7%99%D7%9C%D7%93%D7%99%D7%A0%D7%95-%D7%9E%D7%A9%D7%9C%D7%9E%D7%99%D7%9D-info-wars
And here is another one, with Gareth Icke (in Right Now Special) interviewing Gal Shalev, who speaks about the horrible situation in Israel, where people have severe adverse effects or even die after being vaccinated, while those who refuse vaccination are bullied...not by the police or the army, but by brainwashed, covid-terrified civilians...
https://www.brighteon.com/ef579f35-d0c3-45ed-bfd3-5629967303f7
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