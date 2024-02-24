are we living the Movie ‘Leave The World Behind’-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 23 2024

Is 2024 the year that will be defined by EMP attacks, another American civil war and the complete takeover of our global society by AI? You just might be surprised.

Ahh, I love the smell of predictive programming in the morning, don’t you? Consider the following. In December of 2023, the Netflix production company Higher Ground, run by Barack and Michelle Obama, released the movie ‘Leave The World Behind’ about the US government deploying an EMP attack on the American people to wipe out our mobile devices. Since then, the Chinese cyber army successfully hacked into the US power grid, and yesterday the majority of cell phone service all across America was down for 13 hours for reasons still left unexplained.

“The LORD bringeth the counsel of the heathen to nought: he maketh the devices of the people of none effect.” Psalm 33:10 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we ask a simple question. Like 2020 before it, is 2024 the year they’ve selected for another major advance of the New World Order? Lee McKnight, associate professor at Syracuse University in New York, said the widespread nature of yesterday’s mobile service outage appears to be ‘a massive Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attack on core Internet infrastructure.’ I guess the question would be who, or whom, launched the attack, and how soon until the next one? Today we connect the dots of this already over-the-top year of 2024 that is not even 2 months old, and show you just how many dominoes are falling on a daily basis. Remember that another new end-of America movie, ‘Civil War’, is queued up and ready for release on April 12th. On top of all this, we have what just may be the most insane presidential election in our history. Now you know why all the tech billionaires are building underground bunkers. Today, all this and much more on the Prophecy News Podcast!