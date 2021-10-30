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Operation Scorpio #87 -- Meeting of the Minds Round 2 - The Rebel Madman Mike Gaddy + Frederick C Blackburn Blackbird9!
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153 views • October 30, 2021
The Meeting of the Minds Round 2! The great Mike Gaddy (www.rebelmadman.com) & the equally great Frederick C Blackburn (www.blackbird9tradingposts.org) join Scorpio & Giuseppe to discuss the latest insanity and look back at their experiences inside the toxic belly of the deep state beast, which has been noxious forever.
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