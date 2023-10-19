Smart Money Abandons Ship: Dumb Money Takes the Helm

The global financial system is in chaos, and you need to act NOW to protect your wealth. In this video, Lynette Zang breaks down the alarming developments in the bond market, exposing the hidden risks that could wipe out your savings. From the destabilization of the Treasury market to the rise of inflation, Lynette connects the dots so you can protect your wealth.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.