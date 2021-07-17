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Boycott et désobéissance - Jasper Mader
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20 views • July 17, 2021
17 juillet 2021 : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5/JASPER-Mader-Boycott-YT:0
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
Le point sur les projets de lois illégaux, comment refuser l'injection expérimentale sans perdre son emploi, conseils pour se défendre et des nouvelles du professeur Jean-Bernard Fourtillan.
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
Le point sur les projets de lois illégaux, comment refuser l'injection expérimentale sans perdre son emploi, conseils pour se défendre et des nouvelles du professeur Jean-Bernard Fourtillan.
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