Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 2–8 August 2025

💥 From 2 to 8 August 2025, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out seven group strikes with the use of high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles to hit the facilities of the gas pipeline network that support the operations of the Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, transport infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a territorial centre of recruitment, command posts, as well as the warehouses of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, a military airfield, production facilities of uncrewed surface vehicles, as well as temporary deployment areas of UKR armed formations, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries.

💥 During the week, units of the Sever Group of Forces in Sumy region inflicted fire damage on clusters of manpower and hardware of a tank brigade, three mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades, two jaeger brigades, two assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade.

📍 In Kharkov region, the Group's units improved the tactical situation and inflicted fire damage on formations of one mech'd brigade, one motorised infantry brig, one artillery brig, one assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigs.

▪️ Over the past week, the AFU sustained losses of more than 1,290 troops, one tank, 17 armoured fighting vehicles, and 80 motor vehicles in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces.

▪️ 26 field artillery guns, three electronic warfare stations, and 19 ammo and materiel depots were neutralised.

📍 The Zapad GOFs took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on units of three mech'd brigs, one assault brig, one airmobile brig, one UAV regiment of the AFU, one territorial defence brig, & 1 National Guard brig.

▪️ Enemy suffered losses of more than 1,615 troops, 3 tanks, & 9 armoured fighting vehicles. 85 motor vehics, 12 artillery guns, 28 ammo depots, and 48 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations were neutralised.

🚩 Units of the Yug GOFs continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Aleksandro-Kalinovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The Russian troops hit manpower and hardware of five mech'd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, one assault brig, one airmobile brig, one mountain assault brig, one artillery brig of the Armed Forces of UKR, two territorial defence brigs, the Azov Special Brig, the Lyut Assault Brig of the Ukrainian Natl Police.

▪️ In this direction, AFU losses amounted to more than 1,075 troops, one tank, and 13 armoured fighting vehics over the week.

▪️ The enemy lost 19 motor vehics, 20 field artill guns, including 3 Western-made guns, 3 electronic warfare stations, & 6 ammo depots.

↗️ Tsentr Group units continued offensive operations on the territory of the DPR and Dnepropetrovsk reg.

💥 Russian troops hit units of four mech'd brigs, two air assault brigs, one assault brig, one airborne brig, one airmobile brig, one jaeger brig, one infantry brig, one UAV brig, two assault regiments of the AFU, two marine brigs, two territorial defence brigs, & 2 Natl Guard brigs.

▪️ The enemy lost up to 2,725 troops, two tanks, and 19 armoured fighting vehics. 28 motor vehics and 16 artill guns were neutralised.

🚩 Over the week, units of the Vostok GOFs liberated Yanvarskoye (Dnepropetrovsk reg) as a result of intensive and resolute actions.

💥 Manpower and military hardware of 3 mech'd brigs, one mountain assault brig of the AFU, 3 territorial defence brigs, one marine brig, and one Natl Guard brig were hit.

▪️ AFU losses to more than 1,530 troops, two tanks, nine armoured fighting vehics, 51 motor vehics, and 11 field artill guns, including two Western-made guns.

▪️ 4 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations, as well as 2 ammo & materiel depots, were neutralised.

💥 Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of two mech'd brigs, one mountain assault brig, 3 coastal defence brigs of the AFU, 3 territorial defence brigs, & 1 Natl Guard brig.

▪️More than 490 troops, two armoured fighting vehics, 34 motor vehics, 7 artill guns, 39 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations, as well as 24 depots storing ammo, materiel, military hardware, and POL were neutralised.

🎯 Air defence systs shot down 8 UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 10 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 9 guided aerial bombs, and 1,508 fixed-wing UAVs.

💥 The Black Sea Fleet eliminated three uncrewed enemy surface vehicles in the Black Sea.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▪️ 664 aircraft,

▪️ 283 helicopters,

▪️ 75,356 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▪️ 625 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▪️ 24,485 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▪️ 1,584 MLRS combat vehicles,

▪️ 28,283 field artillery guns and mortars,

▪️ 39,290 special military vehicles.