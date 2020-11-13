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Former Antifa Activist Reveals Their True Agenda
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71 views • November 13, 2020
Patrick Bet-David has a virtual sit down with the former Antifa Member, Gabriel Nadales, to talk about Antifa, the 2020 election, socialism in America and why younger people are fascinated with it.
Recommended video: Heated Debate On Capitalism with America’s Most Prominent Marxist Economist - Richard Wolff - https://youtu.be/wj-zFgxCUnY
About the guest: Gabriel Nadales is a conservative activist and author of "Behind the Black Mask: My Time as an Antifa Activist." Gabriel grew up in the San Gabriel Valley in California and graduated from Citrus College in 2015. He is currently enrolled at Northwestern California School of Law and hopes to practice Constitutional Law upon passing the California Bar. Gabriel first became involved in politics in 2009 as a member of the left and eventually joined the Antifa movement. Disillusioned with leftist politics, Gabriel reached out to conservative organizations, in hopes that they would provide an alternative to the left’s extremist views. Finally, a Leadership Institute Regional Field Coordinator contacted him in 2013, and Gabriel began his career in conservative politics.
About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.
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Music selection used through agreement with Epidemic Sound http://bit.ly/2B8DxK1
Follow Patrick on social media:
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PBD Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
PBD Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-b...
To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
Recommended video: Heated Debate On Capitalism with America’s Most Prominent Marxist Economist - Richard Wolff - https://youtu.be/wj-zFgxCUnY
About the guest: Gabriel Nadales is a conservative activist and author of "Behind the Black Mask: My Time as an Antifa Activist." Gabriel grew up in the San Gabriel Valley in California and graduated from Citrus College in 2015. He is currently enrolled at Northwestern California School of Law and hopes to practice Constitutional Law upon passing the California Bar. Gabriel first became involved in politics in 2009 as a member of the left and eventually joined the Antifa movement. Disillusioned with leftist politics, Gabriel reached out to conservative organizations, in hopes that they would provide an alternative to the left’s extremist views. Finally, a Leadership Institute Regional Field Coordinator contacted him in 2013, and Gabriel began his career in conservative politics.
About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.
Subscribe for more Valuetainment http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4
Music selection used through agreement with Epidemic Sound http://bit.ly/2B8DxK1
Follow Patrick on social media:
PBD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetd...
PBD Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
PBD Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-b...
To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
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