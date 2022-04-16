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The Luciferian Plan to Poison Everyone Through The Water
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663 views • April 16, 2022
Jay Dyer of https://jaysanalysis.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the luciferian plot to poison everyone through the water supply as laid out in Arthur Koestler's book 'Ghost in the Machine.'
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