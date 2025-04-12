Full Vid: Russian FM Lavrov Addresses Antalya Diplomacy Forum - Global Security & Ukraine War in Focus - today April 12, 2025, full video

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Full Vid: Russian FM Lavrov Addresses Antalya Diplomacy Forum - Global Security & Ukraine War in Focus - today April 12, 2025
Russian FM Lavrov Addresses Antalya Diplomacy Forum - Global Security & Ukraine War in Focus - today April 12, 2025

Sergey Lavrov - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Russian Federation

LIVE NOW from the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a high-profile address amid escalating global tensions. Lavrov is expected to speak on Russia’s foreign policy priorities, the Ukraine conflict, and Russia's role in shaping the global order.

Adding: 

Trump has signed an executive order EXTENDING for one year the package of sanctions against Russia originally imposed by President Biden, according to a notice published in the U.S. Federal Register.

