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Why can't we fire her? Lori Lightfoot is Diamond and Silk's 'Itch of the Week'
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80 views • May 24, 2021
Diamond and Silk go off on Lori Lightfoot, after her latest comments about diversity in the press, earning the Chicago Mayor 'Itch of the Week' honors. - via Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, Saturdays at 8:30PM ET on Newsmax
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