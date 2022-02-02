Publisher of RFK's Fauci Exposé Describes Hyper-Censorship, Sales Explosion

The censorship of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new book exposing federal pandemic boss Anthony Fauci and Microsoft vaccine peddler Bill Gates is unprecedented, explained Skyhorse Publishing chief Tony Lyons in this interview with Alex Newman for The New American magazine's Conversations That Matter. Indeed, the effort to silence "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health" is so extreme that they have not even been able to BUY advertising in major media and newspapers, Lyons said. And yet, the book is a runaway best seller around the world, flying off the shelves everywhere. RFK, who previously appeared on CTM/TNA to discuss Fauci and the evil he has unleashed, is rocking the world with this devastating exposure of the criminals and their war on humanity masquerading as an effort to stop COVID. And there seems to be no stopping the movement.