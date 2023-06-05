Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Father Stefano Gobbi on the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart.





The following message was given to Father Gobbi on December 1, 1973 (First Saturday).





Here are Our Lady's words:





"Begin this new liturgical year with much prayer.





In my Heart you will find the safe refuge from the many troubles of the life of today.





Troubles, anguish and tribulation are bound to increase from day to day, because humanity, redeemed by my Son, is withdrawing ever more and more from God and transgressing his laws.





The Demon of Lust has contaminated everything.





My poor children, how sick and stricken you are!





The Spirit of Rebellion against God has seduced humanity; atheism has entered into so many souls and has completely extinguished the light of faith and love.





This is the Red Dragon spoken of in the Bible.





Read it, my sons, because the present times are those of its realization!





How many of my children are already victims of this error of Satan!





Even among my priests how many there are who no longer believe; and yet, they still remain in my Church, true wolves in sheep's clothing, and they are bringing to ruin a countless number of souls!





Nothing can now hold back the hand of God's justice, which will soon be roused against Satan and his followers, as a result of the love, the prayer and the suffering of the elect.





Times of great indescribable tribulation are in preparation.





If men only knew, perhaps they would repent!





But who has listened to my messages, who has understood the meaning of my tears, of my motherly requests?





Almost no one, but a few unknown souls thanks to whom the chastisement has again been put off.





But this year will not end before a great sign is accomplished.





Pray, pray, pray, O you souls chosen by me and prepared so maternally by me.





Above all, you, my priests: forsake vain and superfluous things.





These are times of emergency; you must live only with me, in me, for me.





Be vigilant; be ready.





Soon I will have need of you, because the time of my triumph has arrived."





Another message soon after was given to Father Gobbi on December 19, 1973.





This message was given to Father Gobbi by Our Lady and speaks of the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.





Here are Our Lady's words:





"This morning, my son, you came with your mother to my Shrine, before the image of Our Lady of the Tears, which you have always loved and venerated from your earliest childhood, to celebrate Holy Mass on the ninth anniversary of your priestly ordination.





This is a gift that I have wanted to give to you: your returning on this day with your mother; before me who has always looked upon you with eyes filled with special love; who have chosen you from your infancy and have always led you by the hand.





Never have I abandoned you, even when my Adversary attacked you and snatched you from me, and was then sure of having conquered once for all.





Because of this you have had to suffer much; you have had to walk often in darkness and abandonment, almost despairing that I had heard your wails and your cries for help.





But all this was part of my great plan; you seem now to have some glimpse of it, and your heart is filled with joy.





But that which is most beautiful, most important, my son, is yet to come.





I have chosen you and prepared you for the triumph of my Immaculate Heart in the world, and these are the years when I will bring my plan to completion.





