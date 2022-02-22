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Could it be your food? What is an Elimination Diet and How Could it Help?
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42 views • February 22, 2022
I get into a lot of conversations where someone shares the health challenges they are dealing with and really don't know what to do. Some have even completed some labs and maybe are even taking medications to help with the symptoms but don't feel better and don't know what to do.
I hear these stories a lot, and this is a big reason why I Love being a health coach.
This is where I was years ago.
Of course, everyone's situation is different, but you need more data to figure out the solution. And it just so happens that tracking what you're eating, and an elimination diet can arm you with powerful data for healing!
Check out my related post for more detailed information and helpful resources here: https://elainewatkins.com/elimination-diet-how-does-it-work-how-can-it-help/
As a health coach, my goal is to help clients and other be informed and enjoy life with the help of healthy and yummy recipes, health strategies for particular challenges, and information that can support your healthy food and lifestyle choices.
I also offer individual one-on-one coaching, self-paced programs, and group coaching opportunities.
Be sure to subscribe, so you don't miss out on future information and resources.
Check out my favorite gear at https://dewdesigns.redbubble.com
Check out my favorite essential oils and accessories source at https://hopewelloils.com/?PARTNER=40
Azure Standard is one of my favorite online food and more resources. Check out what they have at https://www.azurestandard.com/shop/category?a_aid=jA9sKW0B0j
The awesome music came from Music by Joystock - https://www.joystock.org
Thanks for watching! Have a healthy day and God Bless!
Elaine
I hear these stories a lot, and this is a big reason why I Love being a health coach.
This is where I was years ago.
Of course, everyone's situation is different, but you need more data to figure out the solution. And it just so happens that tracking what you're eating, and an elimination diet can arm you with powerful data for healing!
Check out my related post for more detailed information and helpful resources here: https://elainewatkins.com/elimination-diet-how-does-it-work-how-can-it-help/
As a health coach, my goal is to help clients and other be informed and enjoy life with the help of healthy and yummy recipes, health strategies for particular challenges, and information that can support your healthy food and lifestyle choices.
I also offer individual one-on-one coaching, self-paced programs, and group coaching opportunities.
Be sure to subscribe, so you don't miss out on future information and resources.
Check out my favorite gear at https://dewdesigns.redbubble.com
Check out my favorite essential oils and accessories source at https://hopewelloils.com/?PARTNER=40
Azure Standard is one of my favorite online food and more resources. Check out what they have at https://www.azurestandard.com/shop/category?a_aid=jA9sKW0B0j
The awesome music came from Music by Joystock - https://www.joystock.org
Thanks for watching! Have a healthy day and God Bless!
Elaine
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