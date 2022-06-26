Planned Parenthood's Global Plan For Population Control Was First Announced Publicly in 1968

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In 1968 Alan Frank Guttmacher, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, interviewed by a member of the clergy regarding Planned Parenthood and their plan to curtail developing countries population. Planned Parenthood obviously uses birth control and abortions to keep populations in check. Especially in racial minority countries. Guttmacher shockingly said that Planned Parenthood wants to make an effort to involve world governments in enforcing population control as public policy.
Related video:
Alan F. Guttmacher Planned Parenthood interview, 1968
Ball State University Libraries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1pwA6onfR0
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