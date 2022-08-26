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NAVY BLUE ANGELS BUZZED BY UFO AT CHICAGO OVER LAKE MICHIGAN~!
Andrew Zebrun III
Andrew Zebrun III
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105 views • August 26, 2022

NAVY BLUE ANGELS BUZZED BY UFO AT CHICAGO OVER LAKE MICHIGAN~! WATCH THEM PERFORM OVER BUFFALO NEW YORK IN STUNNING VIDEO~!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REsb0zq_lRw

https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=UFO+BLUE+ANGELS&view=detail&mid=74F3F77625D31E83EAEF74F3F77625D31E83EAEF&FORM=VIRE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gM-hmqiLppk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JlfNPKKa7w

https://www.ufodigest.com/article/ufo-recorded-over-chicago-air-space-before-blue-angels-event/

https://www.agoracosmopolitan.com/news/ufo_extraterrestrials/2019/11/28/14029-ufo-appears-during-blue-angels-jet-team-show.html

https://www.blueangels.navy.mil/

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/805873/blue-angels-aerial-b-roll-over-buffalo-new-york https://www.instagram.com/p/Chf3vDDOUKf/

https://www.blueangels.navy.mil/show/default.htm

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x97bxc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6xHOQ41Nmw

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https://twitter.com/Mecrusifus

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