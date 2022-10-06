ELON AIMS TO BUY TWITTER! UKRAINE SUPPORT SLIPS!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 5, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident, Dalton Clodfelter discuss the plans of Elon musks twitter deal and the slipping support for the NWO aka Ukraine’s
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1msp6k-elon-aims-to-buy-twitter-ukrain-support-slips.html