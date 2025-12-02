4 minute video - "You must Wake up, before you Die" - https://x.com/VincentCrypt46/status/1897179327575527761

Stay asleep, stay dead under a 2-dimensional "paper" contract executed document. Wake up, so you know & no longer merely believe! Wake up, so you are aware which is Light & which is Dark. Never Awaken, never really live in freedom & self-responsibility/self-governing. Never Awaken, always depend on The debtor's System because you have been programmed to seek a license=privilege. Wake up, so you don't die a 2nd death of entrapment/demon-ship** around Prison Planet Earth. Wake up, so you can get off the Wheel-of-reincarnation & have access to other Time-levels. Wake up, so you become aware of the 5 full dimensions & that of Time-Travel. Wake up, so you don't become A half-artificial Gray! ..Your family blood-line becomes Artificially Gray. Wake up, so you are no longer recorded as a person in contract under a privately owned corporate One World [Order]. Wake up, so you may publicly record yourself a National. ..Even get a National Passport, rather than as a U.S. CITIZEN/RESIDENT [of the STATE/WEF/Forum]. Wake up, so you are no longer a WARD-of-the-STATE/pledged to be in debt to the usury western Central Banksters/IOUs/FRNs/privately owned 1913 Federal Reserve Act.

Wake up, see how corporate owners & THEIR employees have fraudulently tricked you into a contract-license giving THEM ownership [THEIR I.D. System] of you, your children, as your commercial passenger vehicle has a Certificate of Title which is certified proof THEY possess that Title!

Wake up, never retire, or you die/you are dead---in the water/@ sea. If you retire, you have given up/yielded in The Field/surrendered to the enslaving Deep State.

You must wake up to Universal freedom, before you die under enslaving debt (all 3: past, present, future* Time-line) to demonic entities of yet present Prison Planet Earth.





*Problem - Reaction - Solution: THEY control all 3. Example: THEY established & fund Hamas, so THEY can fight a war to destroy Palestine & exterminate Palestinians, so the Solution will be the building of a 15 minute City commercial-paradise for wealthy tourists.

Another example: Problem: Mid-September 2019 Overnight bank lending Repo-Market [finally] collapses. Reaction: Waiting-in-the-Wings Pre-planned CoVID just happens [to take the Heat off the problem creating criminals]! Solution: Kill off or sicken a large % of the World population via injection.

**Most spirits which communicate with channelers are demons. Demons are those abandoned around Prison Planet Earth [jurisdiction of debt=THEY have your NAME] when they fail to keep to the protocol of Universal Law [jurisdiction] during their Earth-life. They never awakened before they died/passed-on!





Aborigines on Australia speak little about their Dream State. It is considered too personal to interpret in English. Also, putting the dream in speech may affect whether there is an outcome projected into Day-wake-life. "What we have here---is a failure---to communicate!"





Was Donald Rumsfeld supposed to disclose something like the following on September 12th 2001? Where does trillions of $$$ go:

#5622. International Public Notice: Where the Prepaid Credit Comes From http://annavonreitz.com/prepaidcredit.pdf -"The National Debt is not owed by Americans but is owed by Public Employees. Every time a Federal Reserve Note (I.O.U.) is presented, an equal amount of actual goods and labor is extracted from the economy (creating a negative or debt). What should have happened upon the enactment of the Bretton Woods Agreement is that a means should have been provided to cancel the I.O.U. and immediately retire it from circulation the moment that an equivalent amount of goods or services was received."

5648. International Public Notice: For Clarity http://annavonreitz.com/clarity.pdf

5646. https://annavonreitz.com/proclamationofrestoration.pdf