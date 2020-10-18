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Will Your Family and Loved Ones Go to Hell?
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12 views • October 18, 2020
Get Scott's book Personal Evangelism: Knowing God and Making Him Known. This book will give you the simple, yet profound, foundation and understanding of your Christian faith that you need to effectively share your faith with your loved ones. Tragically, up to 95% of Christians have never led even one single person into a personal relationship with God. Don't be in that statistical group, because the eternal future of your family, friends, and loved ones hangs in the balance.
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
and Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
and Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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