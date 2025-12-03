Shocking evidence: Escalated attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank & East Jerusalem

ITV News can reveal shocking evidence of the growing number of attacks by Israeli extremists settlers (killing and stealing land) against Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

There has been a record number of settler attacks on Palestinians across the West Bank this year. We heard from residents in the village of Sinjil who fear losing their lives and their homes.

One man showed us how a giant barbed wire fence put up by the Israeli forces prevents him from reaching his olive trees.

Another showed us footage of extremist settlers smashing up his cars, with no apparent fear of punishment.

There are frequent raids by Israel's military. We heard how one 15-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and died before an ambulance was able to reach him.

And there's no let-up either in the holy city of Jerusalem, where a senior Christian monk told us how he's regularly spat upon and shouted at by Jewish extremists. He was even told to take off his cross.