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Sunday Live: The Global Takeover Is Here — COVID Is A Trojan Horse - FULL SHOW 07/25/21
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141 views • July 26, 2021
Guest host Owen Shroyer breaks down how world leaders have revealed their true fascist nature by requiring COVID passports under threat of jail time as the coronavirus scamdemic shifts to a more insidious phase of their Great Reset: jabbing every person on Earth with the experimental mRNA shot.
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