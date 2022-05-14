X22 REPORT Ep. 2774b - It’s Time To End The Horror Show, The Truth Has Been Right In Front Of Everyone

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It’s Time To End The Horror Show, The Truth Has Been Right In Front Of Everyone
The [DS] is now being surrounded, there is no escape, Trump and the patriots hold all the cards. It is now time to end this horror show, enough Americans are awake and have the information. The truth of election fraud, infiltration from within was always right in front of everyone, all we needed to do was look. Now people are looking and the [DS] is panicking.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.