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Accused sex trafficker Peter Nygard is on video with his business partner Steve Powers talking about a company they created to replace DNA from white people inside the nucleus of eggs from African women to create what they call a genetically pure race.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/shock-video-tv-producers-interview-real-vampires/