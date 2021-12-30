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Nurses Fear & Covid Deer | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 28
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31 views • December 30, 2021
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, Rusty discusses the recommended expert precautions hunters should take this deer season (such as wearing masks & gloves), because white-tailed deer now have the COVID. We also talk about the threats from various nursing boards for any "medical misinformation" that contradicts the privately-funded CDC and Pharma-controlled FDA narrative, the UK's announcement that you will need the 3rd booster to be considered "fully vaccinated", and how Japan ended COVID by switching from the experimental fax to Ivermectin. All that and more on this episode.
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Sign up for text and email alerts at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
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https://gab.com/memejoegreen
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