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VN BLM Leader Arrested, Russian Sanctions Biden, Clinton, CIA Nazi, Save Kids, Saudi Yuan Oil 3.16
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10 views • March 16, 2022
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• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
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TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
Ryan
BLM Leader and Boston’s Woman of the Year is Arrested, Indicted on Federal Charges for Squandering $1 Million in Donations on Hotels, a New Home and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/blm-leader-bostons-woman-year-arrested-indicted-federal-charges-squandering-1-million-donations-hotels-new-home-bubba-gump-shrimp-co-video/
Russia sanctions Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, and others in retaliatory effort
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/russia-sanctions-joe-biden-hunter-biden-hillary-clinton-and-others-retaliatory?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
The CIA May Have Bread Nazi Terror in Ukraine
https://jacobinmag.com/2022/01/cia-neo-nazi-training-ukraine-russia-putin-biden-nato
Justin
Save the Children: Russian Kids Being Bullied and Abused Over Their Nationality
https://summit.news/2022/03/16/save-the-children-russian-kids-being-bullied-and-abused-over-their-nationality/
Video: Tucker Carlson Responds To Calls For His ARREST Over Bio-labs Coverage – Summit News
https://summit.news/2022/03/15/video-tucker-carlson-responds-to-calls-for-his-arrest-over-bio-labs-coverage/
Saudi Arabia may accept yuan instead of dollars for Chinese oil sales: report
https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/saudi-arabia-may-accept-yuan-instead-dollars-chinese-oil-sales-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Rapidfire
WWIII: Biden Sending THOUSANDS Of Marines To Australia In Anticipation Of Conflict With China
https://summit.news/2022/03/16/wwiii-biden-sending-thousands-of-marines-to-australia-in-anticipation-of-conflict-with-china/
Ukrainian TV Host Calls For Genocide of Russian Children
https://summit.news/2022/03/16/ukrainian-tv-host-calls-for-genocide-of-russian-children/
30 Per Cent of ‘Ukrainian Refugees’ Are Actually From Other Countries
https://summit.news/2022/03/15/30-per-cent-of-ukrainian-refugees-are-actually-from-other-countries/
Hillary Clinton Responds After She Is Sanctioned By Russia
https://conservativebrief.com/hillary-7-61143/
Judge Makes Blockbuster Ruling In Case of Bob Saget’s Death Records
https://conservativebrief.com/judge-saget-61123/
WATCH LIVE: Zelensky to deliver virtual address to U.S. Congress
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-q8O0pvvGKU
• Starts at ~ 7:30
- Featured Supporters (Donate at https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/)
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PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
• BUY NOW • https://emfharmonized.com/#a_aid=61faf4784eab3 << CLICK HERE
- Supports: Reduces Stress, Improved Circulation, Reducing Body Pain, Improved Sleep, and much more!
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
Ryan
BLM Leader and Boston’s Woman of the Year is Arrested, Indicted on Federal Charges for Squandering $1 Million in Donations on Hotels, a New Home and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/blm-leader-bostons-woman-year-arrested-indicted-federal-charges-squandering-1-million-donations-hotels-new-home-bubba-gump-shrimp-co-video/
Russia sanctions Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, and others in retaliatory effort
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/russia-sanctions-joe-biden-hunter-biden-hillary-clinton-and-others-retaliatory?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
The CIA May Have Bread Nazi Terror in Ukraine
https://jacobinmag.com/2022/01/cia-neo-nazi-training-ukraine-russia-putin-biden-nato
Justin
Save the Children: Russian Kids Being Bullied and Abused Over Their Nationality
https://summit.news/2022/03/16/save-the-children-russian-kids-being-bullied-and-abused-over-their-nationality/
Video: Tucker Carlson Responds To Calls For His ARREST Over Bio-labs Coverage – Summit News
https://summit.news/2022/03/15/video-tucker-carlson-responds-to-calls-for-his-arrest-over-bio-labs-coverage/
Saudi Arabia may accept yuan instead of dollars for Chinese oil sales: report
https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/saudi-arabia-may-accept-yuan-instead-dollars-chinese-oil-sales-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Rapidfire
WWIII: Biden Sending THOUSANDS Of Marines To Australia In Anticipation Of Conflict With China
https://summit.news/2022/03/16/wwiii-biden-sending-thousands-of-marines-to-australia-in-anticipation-of-conflict-with-china/
Ukrainian TV Host Calls For Genocide of Russian Children
https://summit.news/2022/03/16/ukrainian-tv-host-calls-for-genocide-of-russian-children/
30 Per Cent of ‘Ukrainian Refugees’ Are Actually From Other Countries
https://summit.news/2022/03/15/30-per-cent-of-ukrainian-refugees-are-actually-from-other-countries/
Hillary Clinton Responds After She Is Sanctioned By Russia
https://conservativebrief.com/hillary-7-61143/
Judge Makes Blockbuster Ruling In Case of Bob Saget’s Death Records
https://conservativebrief.com/judge-saget-61123/
WATCH LIVE: Zelensky to deliver virtual address to U.S. Congress
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-q8O0pvvGKU
• Starts at ~ 7:30
- Featured Supporters (Donate at https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/)
Vigilant Warrior Special Thanks to: Gary, Catherine, & Laura
Our Latest Interviews:
#38: Discernment & Media Manipulation with Vigilent News (Justin Deschamps & Ryan DeLarme)
https://youtu.be/4pUMsOKn9AE
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
- Real Estate Loans
+ GET CASH TO THRIVE!
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@VigilantNews
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