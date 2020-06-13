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HOW EVERYTHING WORKS ON FLAT EARTH - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
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151 views • June 13, 2020
Flat Earth has long been touted as the mother of all conspiracy theories by the Government (Mind Control Organization) and the UNCONSCIOUS masses that are brainwashed by Government. The Flat Earth has been marginalized, suppressed and ridiculed since the 1940's as an ignorant ancient unscientific worldview, but the facts of the matter are far from what you have been told. All schools on earth taught the Flat Earth up until 1915, and in fact it was not completely phased out worldwide until the 1950s. "How Everything Works on Flat Earth," elucidates exactly how the geocentric stationary plane model works and why the heliocentric spinning ball-Earth model is actually nothing but a pseudo-scientific deception. Just remember, ALL Conspiracy Theories are Government Created and Disseminated out to the public. Conspiracy Theories are the lies that are taught by the 4 Sources of Disinformation. The Conspiracy Theory is the spinning ball earth hurling through outer space; FLAT EARTH IS THE EASILY PROVABLE TRUTH!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Eric Dubay on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@EricDubay:c
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Eric Dubay on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@EricDubay:c
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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