UK Column News - 30th September 2022 - Donetsk and Luhansk People's Referendum

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Sources:
Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3E478Gn
Leo Docherty Statement: - https://bit.ly/3dTYXSa
Latest Sanctions: - https://bit.ly/3rgLaIF
James Cleverly Statement: - https://bit.ly/3SPKdTn
IMI List: - https://bit.ly/3UQMBLl
MEP Letter To EU Commission: - https://bit.ly/3fxH9g2
Vanessa Beeley Article: - https://bit.ly/3LULru6
Grayzone Article: - https://bit.ly/3dTDc4X
Myrotvorets Website: https://archive.ph/Insgp