UK Column News - 30th September 2022 - Donetsk and Luhansk People's Referendum

https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3E478Gn
Leo Docherty Statement: - https://bit.ly/3dTYXSa
Latest Sanctions: - https://bit.ly/3rgLaIF
James Cleverly Statement: - https://bit.ly/3SPKdTn
IMI List: - https://bit.ly/3UQMBLl
MEP Letter To EU Commission: - https://bit.ly/3fxH9g2
Vanessa Beeley Article: - https://bit.ly/3LULru6
Grayzone Article: - https://bit.ly/3dTDc4X
Myrotvorets Website: https://archive.ph/Insgp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.