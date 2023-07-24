JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20230723 Your Trial is a Prophetic Indicator

JD Farag





Prophecy Update - 2023-07-23

Your Trial is a Prophetic Indicator





Pastor JD explains how it is and why it is that our increasing trials actually serve as a prophetic indicator of how close we are to the pre-tribulation rapture.





Transcript available at the source site.





Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysza3Q0OTNyP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=