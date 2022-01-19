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The last fire of deception and the preparation of the Bride
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599 views • January 19, 2022
Prophetic word/ poetry, given on January 18th 2022 at 22:22hrs
This word stretch out a wide area into a future that is not so important to know yet.
The next plot is already in the pipeline and after this current deception a bigger one will come
As fire refines gold, so the bride will be prepared to meet the Lord
Scripture for this prophecy:
Matthew 18:6/ Mark 9:42/ Luke 17:2
Revelation 18:21-22
2 Thessalonians 2:3
Revelation 13:1
Matthew 24:7/ Mark 13:8/ Luke 21:11
Revelation 14:9-11
Job 26:7
1 Chronicles 16:30/ Psalm 96:10/ 104:5
Psalm 18:7
Philippians 2:10
Matthew 27:64
Luke 21:8/ James 1:16
1 Timothy 6:10
Esther 6-...
John 14:2-3
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2022-01-18-fire-deception-and-preparation/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
This word stretch out a wide area into a future that is not so important to know yet.
The next plot is already in the pipeline and after this current deception a bigger one will come
As fire refines gold, so the bride will be prepared to meet the Lord
Scripture for this prophecy:
Matthew 18:6/ Mark 9:42/ Luke 17:2
Revelation 18:21-22
2 Thessalonians 2:3
Revelation 13:1
Matthew 24:7/ Mark 13:8/ Luke 21:11
Revelation 14:9-11
Job 26:7
1 Chronicles 16:30/ Psalm 96:10/ 104:5
Psalm 18:7
Philippians 2:10
Matthew 27:64
Luke 21:8/ James 1:16
1 Timothy 6:10
Esther 6-...
John 14:2-3
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2022-01-18-fire-deception-and-preparation/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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