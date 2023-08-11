🌟 Journey To Sobriety: Discovering Life's Balance! 🚀🍺

🥃 joins us with Peter Kozlowski if you want balance in your life.
🎙️ https://bit.ly/40TPjBV
Peter Explains When I decided to quit drinking, life felt like uncharted territory.
🤔 Curbing the Habit: Quitting drinking was a challenge. I had no clue how to navigate life without it.
🏚️ Shattering Stereotypes: Alcoholic images shifted. I realized it's not just what's seen in movies – it's anyone's battle.
🌄 Climbing High: When I cracked the code, life soared! Amid my medical residency, success was mine.
💪 Embracing Recovery: I sought inpatient treatment to conquer my free time struggles. It wasn't about alcohol, it was about WHY.
🔍 Unmasking Truths: Digging deep, I found my personal battles rooted in insecurities from being a first-generation American. A journey to fit in.
🎧 If you're curious about the full episode, click the link above. Let's embark on this path together, learning, growing, and discovering new depths within ourselves. 🌱💪!
