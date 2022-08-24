Robots for the Beast 2022

Our well recieved documentary on the overall picture on how millions have become so far removed from a conscientous heart, that they've become virtual mind controlled machines for the beast system and don't even know it. Its an updated version from our original from just before Covid was foisted on us in late 2019.

How many Robots for the Beast have we met in our lives lately? Far too many I'm afraid, but some are snapping out of it, so let's keep sharing truth like these videos that shed light on the deeper aspects that many people were never shown in their schools or churches.



