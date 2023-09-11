Richard Gage - Investigate 9/11

San Francisco Bay area architect Richard Gage, AIA, member of the American Institute of Architects and founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. He, along with his courageous wife and assistant Gail, continues to lead the charge toward a real investigation into the destruction of all 3 World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11 at RichardGage911.org
Live shows Mon - Fri 7 - 9AM Central: www.thepowerhour.com
If you appreciate this interview and would like to make a contribution to our work please visit: https://thepowerhour.com/support-us/
Subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://thepowerhour.com/newsletter/
Follow Us:
https://linktr.ee/thepowerhour
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.