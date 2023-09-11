Create New Account
Richard Gage - Investigate 9/11
The Power Hour
Published 18 hours ago

San Francisco Bay area architect Richard Gage, AIA, member of the American Institute of Architects and founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. He, along with his courageous wife and assistant Gail, continues to lead the charge toward a real investigation into the destruction of all 3 World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11 at RichardGage911.org

Live shows Mon - Fri 7 - 9AM Central: www.thepowerhour.com

