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The Hood Responds To HIGH Gas Prices
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272 views • April 29, 2022
Since this content has been banned on Twitter for being too true, please enjoy the hood's response to these record high gas prices! __________________________________________________________________
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...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yY4wjwIU-aM
PODCAST:https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-v88...
APPLE PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/7dSvMv7...
__________________________________________________________________
FOLLOW ME:
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/Sav_says
LOCALS: https://savsays.locals.com/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/savsays
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@SavSays:7?r=7q7r9...
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/RapidFire_Pod
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/savwith1n/
__________________________________________________________________
SUPPORT MY WORK:
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/savsays
WEBSITE: https://www.savsaysofficial.com/
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yY4wjwIU-aM
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