Situation Update, Oct 25, 2022 - CONSUMER ALERT: NuManna exposed for FRAUDULENT organic storable food marketing claims

0:00 CONSUMER ALERT

59:00 Water Filters

1:08:20 Daniel Bobinski





- The NuManna company falsified heavy metals testing claims on their product

- Fraudulently claimed Natural News was testing products for pesticides and metals

- In truth, NO samples were sent for testing since early 2017

- NuManna was fully aware of their deception and they did it deliberately

- NuManna refused to remove Natural News / Health Ranger testing logos and endorsements

- NuManna accused by multiple distributors of failing to pay owed affiliate fees

- NuManna violated agreements and has failed to pay owed royalties

- NuManna's false claims and deceptive marketing practices may be CRIMINAL violations

- NuManna hides behind the shield of being "Christian"

- Is NuManna's organic CCOF certification claim even real?

- Health Ranger preparing to file evidence with FTC, DOJ and AG of Missouri

- Customers encouraged to demand refunds from NuManna





