"They're trying to control our movement."
Oxford, UK: Local authorities are proposing vehicle restrictions to ban non-residents from driving into the city, while limiting entry to just 100 times per year for residents.
"We were told we were conspiracy theorists. They're actually doing it."
"How long do you think it's going to be before you have the same restrictions where you live?"