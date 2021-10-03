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The Denisovan Race of Giants could be the result of DNA Manipulation by Annunaki? [01.10.2021]
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195 views • October 03, 2021
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
Is there a kernel of truth to be found within the ancient legends of giants? The final episode of the season explores the discovery of a new lineage of hominid DNA that challenges us to reexamine the origins human civilizations.
The unearthing of Denisovan man may be most exciting discovery of an unknown hominid species, as the DNA from these remains have told us so much about a forgotten human species which has a destiny linked with ours. The proximity of these remains to colossal-megalithic structures further fuels the debate that genetically modern humans once coexisted with a giant hominid species. Plus, high levels of Denisovan DNA are being reported throughout the world’s populations. Thus, we are beginning to see that the story of human evolution is far more complicated that we could have ever imagined.
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia
What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
704 views Premiered 26 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
470K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L3pkxWuUQ4M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Is there a kernel of truth to be found within the ancient legends of giants? The final episode of the season explores the discovery of a new lineage of hominid DNA that challenges us to reexamine the origins human civilizations.
The unearthing of Denisovan man may be most exciting discovery of an unknown hominid species, as the DNA from these remains have told us so much about a forgotten human species which has a destiny linked with ours. The proximity of these remains to colossal-megalithic structures further fuels the debate that genetically modern humans once coexisted with a giant hominid species. Plus, high levels of Denisovan DNA are being reported throughout the world’s populations. Thus, we are beginning to see that the story of human evolution is far more complicated that we could have ever imagined.
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia
What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
704 views Premiered 26 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
470K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L3pkxWuUQ4M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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