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Many Faces of the Holy Spirit Book Update 2-24-2020
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7 views • February 25, 2020
Progress Report on my coming new book, The Many Faces of the Holy Spirit. I was told by God the Father to write this book. It will contain revelations on many mysteries that have long been debated. It will contain over 50 pages of visions and direct communications with God on these mysteries. Plus much more.
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