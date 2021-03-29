Deborah Tavares, Pal Pauer Interview, Power Hour 3 17 21

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WATER - Facts You ALL Must Know NOW - Deborah Tavares Interviews Pal Pauer, 3-17-21, Power Hour
I am talking with Pal Pauer the founder of the Primary Water Institute. Pal is an expert at finding and drilling for primary water. He shares his expertise with us from a lifetime of drilling primary water wells all over the world. “It's hard to get the point across to many people in the U.S. that the Earth makes water. We can access it and solve our problems. We don't need massive storage facilities or aqueducts. Clean, virtually infinite sources of water are right under our feet." --- Pal Pauer
WE DO NOT HAVE WATER SCARCITY - WATER IS A “RENEWABLE"!
Learn the Water Facts - Go To PrimaryWater.org - Learn WHY We DO NOT Have a Water Shortage!
Print off the Flyers and Distribute Far and Wide
And Get to Primary Water NOW - DRILL BABY DRILL
Visit our Lbry channel for StoptheCrime.net, https://lbry.tv/@StopTheCrime:d
Visit: www.PrimaryWater.org
Visit: www.PrimaryWaterInstitute.org
Visit our new StoptheCrime YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzL90rJ54qHw51lqNm2ae_Q/videos?view=0&;sort=dd&shelf_id=0
Mentioned in this video:
Download a free copy of New Water for a Thirsty World:
http://www.primarywaterinstitute.org/images/pdfs/Salzman_book.pdf
Download a High Quality Primary and Atmospheric Water Cycle Illustration:
http://www.primarywaterinstitute.org/images/pdfs/PWI_poster_rev7-29-18.pdf
“A NEW PERSPECTIVE ON SOURCE OF THE POST-NAPA QUAKE WATER"
September 26, 2014
As Solano County enjoys an incredible new flow of water in local creeks after the recent Napa earthquake, experts are speculating what might be the source of this “bonus from nature” LINK . Officials report that at least 200,000 gallons of water per day are flowing from Wild Horse Creek, with many other areas reporting similar phenomena. Water quality tests performed by local public works officials confirm that the new water is pure enough to drink. This new water is being added to municipal drinking water supplies…a great blessing to local residents.
https://www.capradio.org/news/insight/2014/09/10/insight-091014b
Water Wars - Stealing Water for Profit and Power, Deborah Tavares
YouTube: https://youtu.be/qwDe5HvA4S0
Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@StopTheCrime:d/water... Stealing Water for Profit and Power by Creating a False Shortage: http://stopthecrime.net
WATERWARS: http://primarywater.org/?page_id=26
URGENT REPORT: Global Water Intelligence – Water Market USA - Report Out of Oxford, England – This shocking PLAN identifies and exposes the corporate national and international government agencies, and bankers PLAN designed to secretly take over PUBLIC Water municipalities to privatize the water resources for corporate profit and control . . .
Click to download and distribute widely. http://www.stopthecrime.net/watermarketusa_hilite.pdf
ALERT: Goldman Sachs – Taking a Deep Dive into Water . . . big profits for bankers controlling the water supply . . http://www.stopthecrime.net/report.pdf
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Keywords: Primary Water, Pal Pauer, Paul Pauer, Deborah Tavares, Stop the Crime, Primary Water Institute