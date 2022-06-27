Hospitals Are Committing Battery and Murdering by Using Remdesivir

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https://gnews.org/post/pdfv9199
06/25/2022 Attorney Thomas Renz: The hospitals’ continued treatment of patients with Remdesivir, knowing that it had a 25.7% mortality rate and a 29.8% rate of kidney failure or sepsis, is committing intentional battery and murder.