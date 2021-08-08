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GOD HAS SPOKEN AGAIN! A CORRUPT RULER Will Be REPLACED & DANIEL'S Lion's Den Awaits #Prophecy - Jacob Israel
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31 views • August 08, 2021
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. These are videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
Thanks go out for this video to: Jacob Israel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MD0ig6UZ0D0&;ab_channel=JacobIsrael
Jacob Israel
My Novel "THE CALLING" is AVAILABLE Now! :) The 2nd edition re-release is now a #1 Amazon Best Seller for New Releases... Get your copy today.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/166290...
Canada: https://www.amazon.ca/Calling-Book-Th...
UK link - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Calling-Book...
SIGN UP FOR TELEGRAM - https://t.me/JacobIsraelYoutube
This is MERELY SPECULATION! Meant for Entertainment and Spiritual Encouragement. This is Just a Bunch of Coincidence that the mind of an Author is inspired to share. This is not proof of anything and I have no inside information, this is just the fiction writer in me. So just sit back, BUCKLE UP, press play and ENJOY --- PLEASE: Like, Comment, Subscribe, and Share and check that bell for notifications. Love you all, Jacob
“Teach Me The Truth” Hoodies, Shirts, And More NOW AVAILABLE! Click the link to support the channel. https://teespring.com/shop/teach-me-t... (MAKE SURE AND FOLLOW WASHING INSTRUCTIONS)
Support This Channel By Purchasing "Uranus Is A Planet Cup" - teespring.com/uranus-is-a-planet-coff...
***Partner With Jacob****
Thank you for considering partnering with me https://www.patreon.com/JacobIsrael
***Donations are so important, thank you for your support.***
Click Paypal Link - Safe, Free, Secure - https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
Email me directly if you feel led, be patient if I am meant to answer I will - [email protected]
Music Provided by Kevin Macleod
Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Music by Track Tribe - Youtube Library
Music by Jeremy Blake - Youtube Library
Music by Emmit Fenn - "- Youtube Library
Music by Unicorn Heads - "Light Expanse"
-PLEASE SUPPORT THEM TODAY-
Opening/Closing Graphic -Erick Medina
http://www.ModernWaveCreative.com
Voice Over: Matthew Stevens
DISCLAIMER: This is not a news network. I do not have inside information. Do not take anything said here as definitive information study to show yourself approved, research any and all of these topics and decide for yourself. My programs are merely speculation and are meant to entertain, inspire, and encourage all of you to find the only things that matter in the world Righteousness, Peace, Joy and Power in God's Love.
Thanks go out for this video to: Jacob Israel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MD0ig6UZ0D0&;ab_channel=JacobIsrael
Jacob Israel
My Novel "THE CALLING" is AVAILABLE Now! :) The 2nd edition re-release is now a #1 Amazon Best Seller for New Releases... Get your copy today.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/166290...
Canada: https://www.amazon.ca/Calling-Book-Th...
UK link - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Calling-Book...
SIGN UP FOR TELEGRAM - https://t.me/JacobIsraelYoutube
This is MERELY SPECULATION! Meant for Entertainment and Spiritual Encouragement. This is Just a Bunch of Coincidence that the mind of an Author is inspired to share. This is not proof of anything and I have no inside information, this is just the fiction writer in me. So just sit back, BUCKLE UP, press play and ENJOY --- PLEASE: Like, Comment, Subscribe, and Share and check that bell for notifications. Love you all, Jacob
“Teach Me The Truth” Hoodies, Shirts, And More NOW AVAILABLE! Click the link to support the channel. https://teespring.com/shop/teach-me-t... (MAKE SURE AND FOLLOW WASHING INSTRUCTIONS)
Support This Channel By Purchasing "Uranus Is A Planet Cup" - teespring.com/uranus-is-a-planet-coff...
***Partner With Jacob****
Thank you for considering partnering with me https://www.patreon.com/JacobIsrael
***Donations are so important, thank you for your support.***
Click Paypal Link - Safe, Free, Secure - https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
Email me directly if you feel led, be patient if I am meant to answer I will - [email protected]
Music Provided by Kevin Macleod
Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Music by Track Tribe - Youtube Library
Music by Jeremy Blake - Youtube Library
Music by Emmit Fenn - "- Youtube Library
Music by Unicorn Heads - "Light Expanse"
-PLEASE SUPPORT THEM TODAY-
Opening/Closing Graphic -Erick Medina
http://www.ModernWaveCreative.com
Voice Over: Matthew Stevens
DISCLAIMER: This is not a news network. I do not have inside information. Do not take anything said here as definitive information study to show yourself approved, research any and all of these topics and decide for yourself. My programs are merely speculation and are meant to entertain, inspire, and encourage all of you to find the only things that matter in the world Righteousness, Peace, Joy and Power in God's Love.
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