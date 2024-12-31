GLOBAL WARMING DEBUNKED! - Study Proves Co2 Is Good! - BILLIONS Disappear From Climate Funds!

GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest studies proving that anthropogenic climate change is a myth perpetrated by eugenicists to bring in digital technocracy.

A number of recent science papers including peer reviewed studies have proven that Co2 causes almost no rise in temperatures, numbers stay flat and indeed it causes the greening of the Earth and a heightened sustainability for life on Earth.

This is blatantly obvious to most of us who didn't fall for the climate cult but for those who've been saying New York City would be under water for decades, it's an indictment.

In fact, another recent ice core study recently showed that ice in the Arctic has grown 26% larger since 2012.

With the fraudulent ways the government now build weather models and tests averages, it won't stop the World Economic Forum psychopaths from pushing further restrictions but it should help more people wake up.

New York is pushing forward a 75 billion dollar climate agenda while people suffer on the crime ridden streets. All the while, The World Bank is still being asked how they lost $31 billion in climate funds, 40% of all climate funds over the past 7 years.

Recently, despite all of this, the UN Pact For The Future signed by 193 countries continues to push forward with carbon credits as the ultimate goal is depopulation and control and rationing of the remaining population with digital IDs, CBDCs and total complacency under carbon/social credit scores within 15 Minute Cities.

World Alternative Media

2024