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celine dion - disturbing
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197 views • May 19, 2020
This is showing her commercial for children's line of clothing, and then the video adds several clips form her past and present. I was ill after watching. Not as graphic as the fall cabal #5. but still disturbing. be sure to have some positive input around afterwards or it will destroy your day,
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