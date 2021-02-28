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Tea with a Scientist: Sucharit Bhakdi
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241 views • February 28, 2021
PANDA, November 1, 2020
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi is on PANDA's Scientific Advisory Council, but who is the man behind the formidable list of achievements? Heike Brunner hosts a virtual tea-party and a deep conversation. Immunology (6:01), The Whole Secret to Thinking (13:15), Covid-19 Vaccine (19:30), pre-symptomatic transmission (23:15) , masking healthy children (27:00).
www.pandata.org
https://twitter.com/PanData19
Sources for pre-symptomatic transmission:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32453686/
(the only paper providing good evidence that pre-symptomatic individuals may spread the virus, but this never leads to severe illness)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-1046-6
(Critical review concludes that evidence for presymptomatic spread is weak overall)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0843-2
(miniscule viral load in exhaled breath compared with swab)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19320359/ (review of all studies led to conclusion that presymptomatic spread plays essentially no role in epidemiology of influenza)
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi is on PANDA's Scientific Advisory Council, but who is the man behind the formidable list of achievements? Heike Brunner hosts a virtual tea-party and a deep conversation. Immunology (6:01), The Whole Secret to Thinking (13:15), Covid-19 Vaccine (19:30), pre-symptomatic transmission (23:15) , masking healthy children (27:00).
www.pandata.org
https://twitter.com/PanData19
Sources for pre-symptomatic transmission:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32453686/
(the only paper providing good evidence that pre-symptomatic individuals may spread the virus, but this never leads to severe illness)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-1046-6
(Critical review concludes that evidence for presymptomatic spread is weak overall)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0843-2
(miniscule viral load in exhaled breath compared with swab)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19320359/ (review of all studies led to conclusion that presymptomatic spread plays essentially no role in epidemiology of influenza)
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