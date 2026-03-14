"We decided to retaliate in kind. That is the principle of an eye for an eye" - Iran FM Araghchi, clip 5

"We decided to retaliate in kind. That is the principle of an eye for an eye."

Iranian FM Araghchi: Iran is not targeting Gulf civilian infrastructure, he said. It is targeting American bases, American installations, and American assets which happen to be located inside Gulf countries:

"What we are doing, as an act of self-defense, is targeting American bases, American installations, American assets, and American interests — which are, unfortunately, located in the territory of our neighbors."

He then threw the civilian targeting accusation back at Washington: the U.S. struck a school in Minab, attacked hospitals, and hit a Bank of Iran building two days ago. "So we decided to retaliate in kind. That is the principle of an eye for an eye."

Adding, description from Clip 6, instead of uploading, last one:

"I don't know what they conveyed to their boss."

Araghchi on the pre-war Geneva negotiations with Witkoff and Kushner:

Both delegations confirmed significant progress on February 26th. The Omani intermediary read his summary to both sides before posting it. Both agreed it was accurate. Two days later, the bombs began to fall.

On the nuclear threat allegation:

"I never said we are going to make bombs. I said we have 440 kilos of 60%-enriched material that is in the IAEA reports. If enriched further, your own experts say it could be sufficient for 10 bombs. So we were ready to give it up, to downblend it."

Adding, in reference to Trump's post on social media:

"The United States has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both militarily, economically, and in every other way." - Trump

This is the same morning that Wave 42 of Operation True Promise 4 is underway, the USS Gerald R. Ford is on fire, a KC-135 is down over Anbar with six Americans dead, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was struck by a suicide drone, Citibank Dubai was hit by an Iranian missile, and Iran's Foreign Minister just gave a composed, detailed interview on American television explaining exactly why and how Iran intends to keep fighting.

"Decimated" is doing a lot of heavy lifting.



