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Roof Koreans: How Civilians Defended Koreatown from Racist Violence During the 1992 LA Riots
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15 views • February 28, 2022
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Dan and Sam discuss the Korean Americans that defended their businesses during the 1992 LA riots. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/roof-koreans-civilians-defended-koreatown-racist-violence-la-riots-1992
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
The riots of the spring of 2020 are far from without precedent in the United States. Indeed, they seem to happen once a generation at least. The 1992 Los Angeles Riots are such an example of these “generational riots.” And while most people know about the riots, less known – though quite well known at the time – were the phenomenon of the so-called “Roof Koreans.”
The Roof Koreans were spontaneous self-defense forces organized by the Korean community of Los Angeles, primarily centered in Koreatown, in response to violent and frequently racist attacks on their communities and businesses by primarily black looters and rioters during the Los Angeles Riots of 1992. Despite their best efforts, over 2,200 Korean-owned businesses were looted or burned to the ground during the riots. It is chilling to imagine how many would have suffered the same fate had the Koreans not been armed.
Standing on the rooftops of Koreatown shops they and their families owned, clad not in body armor or tactical gear, but instead dressed like someone’s nerdy dad, often smoking cigarettes, but always on alert, the Roof Koreans provide a stirring example of how free Americans of all races can defend their own communities without relying upon outside help.
The Koreans of Los Angeles were the ultimate marginalized minority group. They were subject to discrimination and often victimized by the black community of the city. Due to language barriers and other factors, they lacked the political clout of other minority groups, such as the large Mexican community of Los Angeles County. This in spite of their clear economic success in the city beginning in the 1970s and 80s.
The reasons for the tensions between the Korean and black communities of Los Angeles pre-dates the riots, which were largely just the match that ignited the powder keg that had been this region of Los Angeles for years. To understand what happened in Koreatown in 1992, it is necessary to understand much more than simply the Rodney King trial and the resulting riots.
You can read the full article “Roof Koreans: How Civilians Defended Koreatown from Racist Violence During the 1992 LA Riots” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Roof Koreans: How Civilians Defended Koreatown from Racist Violence During the 1992 LA Riots: https://ammo.com/articles/roof-koreans-civilians-defended-koreatown-racist-violence-la-riots-1992
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #RoofKoreans #LARiots
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
The riots of the spring of 2020 are far from without precedent in the United States. Indeed, they seem to happen once a generation at least. The 1992 Los Angeles Riots are such an example of these “generational riots.” And while most people know about the riots, less known – though quite well known at the time – were the phenomenon of the so-called “Roof Koreans.”
The Roof Koreans were spontaneous self-defense forces organized by the Korean community of Los Angeles, primarily centered in Koreatown, in response to violent and frequently racist attacks on their communities and businesses by primarily black looters and rioters during the Los Angeles Riots of 1992. Despite their best efforts, over 2,200 Korean-owned businesses were looted or burned to the ground during the riots. It is chilling to imagine how many would have suffered the same fate had the Koreans not been armed.
Standing on the rooftops of Koreatown shops they and their families owned, clad not in body armor or tactical gear, but instead dressed like someone’s nerdy dad, often smoking cigarettes, but always on alert, the Roof Koreans provide a stirring example of how free Americans of all races can defend their own communities without relying upon outside help.
The Koreans of Los Angeles were the ultimate marginalized minority group. They were subject to discrimination and often victimized by the black community of the city. Due to language barriers and other factors, they lacked the political clout of other minority groups, such as the large Mexican community of Los Angeles County. This in spite of their clear economic success in the city beginning in the 1970s and 80s.
The reasons for the tensions between the Korean and black communities of Los Angeles pre-dates the riots, which were largely just the match that ignited the powder keg that had been this region of Los Angeles for years. To understand what happened in Koreatown in 1992, it is necessary to understand much more than simply the Rodney King trial and the resulting riots.
You can read the full article “Roof Koreans: How Civilians Defended Koreatown from Racist Violence During the 1992 LA Riots” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Roof Koreans: How Civilians Defended Koreatown from Racist Violence During the 1992 LA Riots: https://ammo.com/articles/roof-koreans-civilians-defended-koreatown-racist-violence-la-riots-1992
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #RoofKoreans #LARiots
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