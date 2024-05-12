Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The True Origins of Lyme Disease
channel image
High Hopes
3192 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
231 views
Published Yesterday

Tucker Carlson


May 9, 2024


In the late 1960’s, government bioweapons labs started injecting ticks with exotic diseases. Soon, people nearby began to get those diseases. Now, tick-borne Lyme is endemic. Naturally the government has admitted nothing.


Unlock the full episode here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t


Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content:


 / @tcnetwork


Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson


Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.


#TuckerCarlson #OperationMongoose #lableak #Lymedisease #CDC #tick #bioweapon #news #politics #government #exposed #military #bugs


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoxszhv9D1k

Keywords
lyme diseasetickcdcmilitarytucker carlsongovernmentoriginsbioweaponoperation mongoosebugsexposing evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket