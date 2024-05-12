The True Origins of Lyme Disease

Tucker Carlson
May 9, 2024
In the late 1960’s, government bioweapons labs started injecting ticks with exotic diseases. Soon, people nearby began to get those diseases. Now, tick-borne Lyme is endemic. Naturally the government has admitted nothing.
Unlock the full episode here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t
Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content:
/ @tcnetwork
Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson
Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.
#TuckerCarlson #OperationMongoose #lableak #Lymedisease #CDC #tick #bioweapon #news #politics #government #exposed #military #bugs
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoxszhv9D1k
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.