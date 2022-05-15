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YOU WON'T BELIEVE HOW THIS WELL-KNOWN POLITICIAN GOT ASPARTAME APPROVED!
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133 views • May 15, 2022
SO FOR 16 YEARS THEY HAD TRIED TO GET THIS POISON ASPARTAME APPROVED BY THE FDA, BUT THE FDA KEPT ON DECLINING THEIR APPLICATION, SO A WELL KNOWN POLITICIAN NAMED DONALD RUMSFELD CAME IN AND CHANGED EVERYTHING.
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