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FHWG - Professor Paul Cantor - Can Popular Culture teach Liberty?
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8 views • December 14, 2019
Prolific English professor explores how shows like Gilligan's Island and Star Trek reveal the true character of America and how powerful the ideas of liberty are in coexisting with others. We even talked a little about Shakespeare!
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