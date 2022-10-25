A Terrorist Attack in Melitopol Occurred Near the Building of the Zaporozhye regional Television Station, "ZaTV". - 102522

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A terrorist attack in Melitopol occurred near the building of the Zaporozhye regional television company "ZaTV"
The explosion near the TV and radio company in Melitopol occurred at a time when journalists were going to work
A member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation said that the explosion near the ZaTV office occurred at the moment when the journalists were going to work. According to him, the studio suffered significant damage.