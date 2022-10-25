Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Terrorist Attack in Melitopol Occurred Near the Building of the Zaporozhye regional Television Station, "ZaTV". - 102522
36 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago |

 A terrorist attack in Melitopol occurred near the building of the Zaporozhye regional television company "ZaTV"

The explosion near the TV and radio company in Melitopol occurred at a time when journalists were going to work

A member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation said that the explosion near the ZaTV office occurred at the moment when the journalists were going to work. According to him, the studio suffered significant damage.


Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket