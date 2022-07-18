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Global Bombshell: Martial Law Plan Announced To Install Biden As Dictator, Use US Military Against Americans, Suspend Congressional Oversight
http://futurenews.news/watch?id=62d4aeb9f445090741216a9d
The Alex Jones Show
Global Bombshell: Martial Law Plan Announced To Install Biden As Dictator, Use US Military Against Americans, Suspend Congressional Oversight